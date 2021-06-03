Menu
2019 Ford Escape

40,031 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

40,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7174169
  • Stock #: 21050A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8KUB67793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: low-rolling-resistance and mini space-saver spare tire
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline) 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pocket
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

