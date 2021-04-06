2019 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6980147

Stock #: 21060A

VIN: 1FM5K8FH4KGA20494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Roof Rack Rails Only 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Passenger Knee Airbag Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim and Cross Traffic Alert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Wheels: 20 Premium Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: Aluminum FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Perforated Leather Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: memory driver's seat 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and manual recline Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

