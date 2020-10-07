Variable Intermittent Wipers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
