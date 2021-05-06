Menu
2019 Ford F-150

72,713 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Limited

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

72,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7065358
  • Stock #: U9579
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXKFB52903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Camel Back
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Retractable Rear Step
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Tires: P275/45R22 BSW A/S
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals
Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory flow-through console and floor shifter
Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
360 Camera Front Camera
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mini Overhead Console 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Lane Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping System Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

