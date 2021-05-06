Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals
Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory flow-through console and floor shifter
Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
360 Camera Front Camera
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mini Overhead Console 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Lane Keeping System Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping System Lane Keeping Assist
