CHROME DOOR HANDLES

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Aluminum Panels

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Retractable Rear Step

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Tires: P275/45R22 BSW A/S

Passenger Seat

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals

Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory flow-through console and floor shifter

Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media hub w/2 s...

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert

360 Camera Left Side Camera

360 Camera Right Side Camera

360 Camera Front Camera

Digital/Analog Appearance

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mini Overhead Console 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Lane Keeping System Lane Departure Warning