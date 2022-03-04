Menu
2019 Ford F-150

124,025 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
LARIAT SUPERCREW 5.5

Location

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Logo_NoBadges

124,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8601797
  • Stock #: 22_067
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E47KFA24737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_067
  • Mileage 124,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo CD
Entertainment Centre
GPS Equipped
Alloy W

