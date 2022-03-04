$46,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW 5.5
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
124,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8601797
- Stock #: 22_067
- VIN: 1FTEW1E47KFA24737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo CD
Entertainment Centre
GPS Equipped
Alloy W
