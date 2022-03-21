Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

52,833 KM

Details

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brockville Nissan

613-342-3449

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5Box

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5Box

Location

Brockville Nissan

720 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

613-342-3449

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688995
  • Stock #: 960K
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9KLA16277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 960K
  • Mileage 52,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5Box. Former Daily Rental vehicle.. Rear tow hook, Intermittent wipers, Fog lights, Automatic headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power mirrors, Tinted windows, Air conditioning (Front), Cross-Traffic Alert, Split rear bench, Rear Window Defogger, Illuminated passenger vanity mirror, Seats - Fabric / Cloth, Driver's seat lumbar support, Protective mats, Power windows, Adjustable steering wheel, 4 wheel drive, Power steering, Off-road tires, Transmission - Dual Shift Mode, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Transmission - 10 Speed, Turbo, Built-in Bluetooth, Backup camera, Parking assistance sensors, Steering wheel audio controls, Remote starter, MP3 player, WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary socket, AM / FM radio, Cruise control, Telematics, Traction control, Lane change warning, Vehicle stability control, Driver's side airbag, Passenger side airbag, Airbags - Passenger sensor, Side impact airbags, Side airbags for the head, Keyless entry, Trip odometer, Spare tire, Anti-theft system, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Tire pressure monitoring system, Blind spot surveillance system, Automatic door lock, Child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brockville Nissan

Brockville Nissan

720 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

