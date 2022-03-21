Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

99,992 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

DENALI AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 8932063
  2. 8932063
  3. 8932063
  4. 8932063
  5. 8932063
  6. 8932063
  7. 8932063
  8. 8932063
  9. 8932063
  10. 8932063
  11. 8932063
  12. 8932063
  13. 8932063
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,992KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8932063
  • Stock #: 22_121
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX7KL363996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_121
  • Mileage 99,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 144,142 KM
$21,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 121,117 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-450 SD X...
 67,500 KM
$104,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory