2019 Hyundai KONA
SEL
St. Lawrence Automobiles
3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-498-2442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,167KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,167 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents. Super clean with blind spot remote start etc!! Well serviced and has all weather tires ready for winter!
