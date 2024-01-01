Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Verdana; font-size: small;><span style=font-family: Arial; font-size: small;><span style=font-family: Arial; font-size: small;>No accidents. Super clean with blind spot remote start etc!! Well serviced and has all weather tires ready for winter!</span></span></span></p>

2019 Hyundai KONA

70,167 KM

Details Description

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

11947578

2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL

Location

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-498-2442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,167KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,167 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents. Super clean with blind spot remote start etc!! Well serviced and has all weather tires ready for winter!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Lawrence Automobiles

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-498-2442

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

St. Lawrence Automobiles

613-498-2442

2019 Hyundai KONA