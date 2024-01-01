Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

137,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
VIN JA4AJ3AU3KU602496

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_038-1
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2019 Mitsubishi RVR