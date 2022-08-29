$41,999+ tax & licensing
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Brockville Nissan
613-342-3449
2019 Nissan Titan
SV
Brockville Nissan
720 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
613-342-3449
46,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 986K
- VIN: 1N6AA1E56KN525661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 986K
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, low kms, power windows/seats, SiriusXM, A/C, everything works flawlessly, fantastic value.
