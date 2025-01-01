Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Brockville, ON

2019 Subaru Outback

124,800 KM

Details Features

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
13162777

2019 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-498-2442

  1. 1762634500
  2. 1762634500
  3. 1762634500
  4. 1762634500
  5. 1762634500
  6. 1762634500
  7. 1762634500
  8. 1762634500
  9. 1762634500
  10. 1762634500
  11. 1762634500
  12. 1762634500
  13. 1762634500
  14. 1762634500
  15. 1762634500
  16. 1762634500
  17. 1762634500
  18. 1762634500
  19. 1762634500
  20. 1762634500
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,800KM
VIN 4S4BSDLC3K3365916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25080
  • Mileage 124,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Lawrence Automobiles

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Brockville, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 54,900 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i 183,027 KM $13,600 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 185,886 KM $11,980 + tax & lic

Email St. Lawrence Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Lawrence Automobiles

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-498-XXXX

(click to show)

613-498-2442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Lawrence Automobiles

613-498-2442

2019 Subaru Outback