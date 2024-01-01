Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Verdana; font-size: small;><span style=font-family: Arial; font-size: small;><span style=font-family: Arial; font-size: small;>1 Owner No Accidents! Extra clean with recent Michelin tires.. Nice machine.</span></span></span></p>

2020 Ford Escape

42,800 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST

11947587

2020 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4

613-498-2442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,800KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,800 KM

1 Owner No Accidents! Extra clean with recent Michelin tires.. Nice machine.

St. Lawrence Automobiles

St. Lawrence Automobiles

3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

St. Lawrence Automobiles

613-498-2442

2020 Ford Escape