2020 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST
Location
St. Lawrence Automobiles
3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-498-2442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
42,800KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige/Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,800 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner No Accidents! Extra clean with recent Michelin tires.. Nice machine.
