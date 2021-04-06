Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

19,459 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980144
  • Stock #: 21016A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E45LFB71791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21016A
  • Mileage 19,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2015 Ford Escape SE
 181,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 87,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 112,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory