2020 Ford F-150

19,800 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7986159
  • Stock #: U9626
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LFA01580

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U9626
  • Mileage 19,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

