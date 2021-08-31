$48,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986159

7986159 Stock #: U9626

U9626 VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LFA01580

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U9626

Mileage 19,800 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.