2020 Ford Mustang

9,025 KM

Details

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
GT Premium Coupe

GT Premium Coupe

Location

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

9,025KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22_033-1
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF6L5144024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Car is mint

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

