2020 GMC Sierra 1500

42,789 KM

Details Features

$52,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1-866-295-0049

SLE

Location

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

1-866-295-0049

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

42,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283603
  • Stock #: 22-201A
  • VIN: 1GTU9BET9LZ169357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-201A
  • Mileage 42,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

