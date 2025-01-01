Menu
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue for sale in Brockville, ON

2020 Nissan Rogue

123,000 KM

Details

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
123,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6LC721340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

2020 Nissan Rogue