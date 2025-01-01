$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
Grade SR
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,000KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV2LY205691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
