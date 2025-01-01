Menu
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra Grade SR for sale in Brockville, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

161,000 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

Grade SR

12719787

2020 Nissan Sentra

Grade SR

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV2LY205691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra Grade SR for sale in Brockville, ON
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$15,999

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2020 Nissan Sentra