2021 Chevrolet Colorado

111,144 KM

$37,499

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
111,144KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN2M1276519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_168
  • Mileage 111,144 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable P

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2021 Chevrolet Colorado