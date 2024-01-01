$37,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 CREW CAB SHORT B
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 CREW CAB SHORT B
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,144KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGTDEN2M1276519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_168
- Mileage 111,144 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable P
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2021 Ford Expedition MAX LIMITED 4WD 99,357 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 166,300 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano SL AWD 139,300 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2021 Chevrolet Colorado