$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1-866-295-0049
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10354227
- Stock #: 23-115A
- VIN: 1GCPYFEL7MZ433989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,833 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
