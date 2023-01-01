Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,833 KM

Details Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1-866-295-0049

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

1-866-295-0049

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354227
  • Stock #: 23-115A
  • VIN: 1GCPYFEL7MZ433989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,833 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

