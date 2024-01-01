Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark FWD 1LT Automatic for sale in Brockville, ON

2021 Chevrolet Spark

86,000 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Spark

FWD 1LT Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
11948370

2021 Chevrolet Spark

FWD 1LT Automatic

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
VIN KL8CD6SAXMC74308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2014 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Kia Sportage EX 198,461 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Buick Allure CXL for sale in Brockville, ON
2008 Buick Allure CXL 275,000 KM $5,199 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V for sale in Brockville, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 168,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark