Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Brockville, ON

2021 Jeep Wrangler

74,500 KM

Details

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
12222489

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,500KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN2MW808740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 160,812 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 183,511 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note S (SR) for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note S (SR) 165,820 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler