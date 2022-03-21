Menu
2021 MINI Hardtop

17,000 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

COOPER S 4 DOOR

COOPER S 4 DOOR

Location

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Logo_AccidentFree

17,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8932066
  • Stock #: 22_123
  • VIN: WMWXU9C02M2P49103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes winter tires

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
F
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Email Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

