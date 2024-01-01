$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,408KM
VIN JA4AJVAW7MU607426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24_131
- Mileage 98,408 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2021 Mitsubishi RVR