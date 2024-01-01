$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD LT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNAXKEV2NL299427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2021 Chevrolet Spark FWD 1LT Automatic 86,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 112,383 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage EX 198,461 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2022 Chevrolet Equinox