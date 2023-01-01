$64,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD CUSTOM CREW CAB LONG
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
12,000KM
Used
VIN 2GC4YME71N1231783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23_472
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2021 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo 78,886 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 TRADESMAN REGULAR CA 100,500 KM $41,899 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX 168,000 KM $13,994 + tax & lic
Email Seaway Motors
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500