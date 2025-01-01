$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300
2022 Chrysler 300
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,000KM
VIN 2C3CCASG8NH195101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2022 Chrysler 300