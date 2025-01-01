$21,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Kia Rio
5
2022 Kia Rio
5
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AD0NE487339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2023 GMC Sierra Elevation 95,000 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 54,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 ProMaster High Roof 92,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2022 Kia Rio