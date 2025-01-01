Menu
Used 2022 Kia Rio 5 for sale in Brockville, ON

2022 Kia Rio

88,000 KM

Details

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Rio

5

12631338

2022 Kia Rio

5

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
88,000KM
VIN 3KPA25AD0NE487339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

2022 Kia Rio