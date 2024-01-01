Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

80,313 KM

Details Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11769057
  2. 11769057
  3. 11769057
  4. 11769057
  5. 11769057
  6. 11769057
  7. 11769057
  8. 11769057
  9. 11769057
  10. 11769057
  11. 11769057
  12. 11769057
  13. 11769057
  14. 11769057
  15. 11769057
  16. 11769057
  17. 11769057
  18. 11769057
  19. 11769057
  20. 11769057
  21. 11769057
  22. 11769057
  23. 11769057
  24. 11769057
Contact Seller

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,313KM
VIN JA4AJVAW6NU602638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_172
  • Mileage 80,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2021 Kia Seltos S AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2021 Kia Seltos S AWD 93,492 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 242,265 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS 4-Door for sale in Brockville, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GLS 4-Door 97,283 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi RVR