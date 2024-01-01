$26,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,313KM
VIN JA4AJVAW6NU602638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24_172
- Mileage 80,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2022 Mitsubishi RVR