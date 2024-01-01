$49,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
39,864KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0NF23474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,864 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2022 Tesla Model 3