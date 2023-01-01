2023 Chevrolet Corvette

$119,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10415250

10415250 Stock #: 23_130

23_130 VIN: 1G1YB2D43P5104722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 23_130

Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Run flat tires Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Remote Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.