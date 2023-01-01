Menu
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

12,000 KM

Details Features

$119,000

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2LT COUPE

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  • Listing ID: 10415250
  • Stock #: 23_130
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D43P5104722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Run flat tires

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Remote Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

