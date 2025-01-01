Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford E450 Cutaway for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Ford E450

56,000 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford E450

Cutaway

Watch This Vehicle
12303560

2023 Ford E450

Cutaway

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,000KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK4PDD24756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van 129,131 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Brockville, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 104,000 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Brockville, ON
2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 256,325 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2023 Ford E450