$28,499+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Edge
SEL
2023 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98PBA27934
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX(click to show)
$28,499
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Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2023 Ford Edge