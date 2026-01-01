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Used 2023 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Ford Edge

98,000 KM

Details

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14444887.823412809?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28260

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98PBA27934

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$28,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2023 Ford Edge