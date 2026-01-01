$24,799+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mitsubishi RVR
2023 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$24,799
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,000KM
VIN JA4AJUAU5PU605476
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX(click to show)
$24,799
+ taxes & licensing>
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2023 Mitsubishi RVR