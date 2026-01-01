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Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Brockville, ON

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

75,000 KM

Details

$24,799

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle
14134432.812443222?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28260

2023 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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Contact Seller

$24,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,000KM
VIN JA4AJUAU5PU605476

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$24,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2023 Mitsubishi RVR