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Used 2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Brockville, ON

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

78,000 KM

Details

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13987140.807203886?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28260

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

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Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
78,000KM
VIN KL79MRSL2RB180507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-341-XXXX

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613-341-3034

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$28,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer