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2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
78,000KM
VIN KL79MRSL2RB180507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
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$28,499
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Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer