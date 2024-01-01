Menu
2024 GMC HUMMER

12,012 KM

Details

$141,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC HUMMER

EV 2X

2024 GMC HUMMER

EV 2X

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$141,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,012KM
VIN 1GT10BDD5RU100775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$141,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2024 GMC HUMMER