2001 Chevrolet Camaro
SS
100,000KM
- VIN: 2G1FP32G712135681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! COLLECTOR CAR!! SINGLE OWNER!! VERY CLEAN CAR!! SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, LOADED, LEATHER INTERIOR, 5.7 L 350 CI ENGINE WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C BLOWS COLD, ROOF WORKS WELL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
