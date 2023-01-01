Menu
2001 Chevrolet Camaro

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2001 Chevrolet Camaro

2001 Chevrolet Camaro

SS

2001 Chevrolet Camaro

SS

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10059837
  • VIN: 2G1FP32G712135681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! COLLECTOR CAR!! SINGLE OWNER!! VERY CLEAN CAR!! SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, LOADED, LEATHER INTERIOR, 5.7 L 350 CI ENGINE WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C BLOWS COLD, ROOF WORKS WELL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

