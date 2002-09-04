$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2002 Jeep TJ
2002 Jeep TJ
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
254,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814905
- VIN: 1j4fa49sx2p713785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! PARTIAL SOFT TOP INCLUDED!! NEW CLUTCH! A/C, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPAIRED ON 4/9/02 FOR $69 AND AGAIN ON 11/17/11 FOR $113.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8