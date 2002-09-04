Menu
2002 Jeep TJ

254,000 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

254,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8814905
  • VIN: 1j4fa49sx2p713785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! PARTIAL SOFT TOP INCLUDED!! NEW CLUTCH! A/C, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AM/FM/CD, TILT STEERING. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS WINDSHIELD REPAIRED ON 4/9/02 FOR $69 AND AGAIN ON 11/17/11 FOR $113.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

