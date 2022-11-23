Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

222,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

XLE V6,FULLY LOADED,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

222,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9402058
  • Stock #: TCXLE02
  • VIN: JTDBF30K320018148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE V6,FULLY LOADED -BLUETOOTH&BACK UP CAMERA (AFTERMARKET),LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,HEATED POWER SEATS...NO ACCIDENTS ! NO RUST !DRIVES EXCELLENT...DETAILED and CERTIFIED !

 

ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...ALLOY WHEELS.

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

