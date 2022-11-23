$6,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry
XLE V6,FULLY LOADED,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED !!
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,500
- Listing ID: 9402058
- Stock #: TCXLE02
- VIN: JTDBF30K320018148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XLE V6,FULLY LOADED -BLUETOOTH&BACK UP CAMERA (AFTERMARKET),LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,HEATED POWER SEATS...NO ACCIDENTS ! NO RUST !DRIVES EXCELLENT...DETAILED and CERTIFIED !
ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...ALLOY WHEELS.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
