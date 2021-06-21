2003 Honda Element

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,498 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7444811

7444811 Stock #: HE03267

HE03267 VIN: 5J6YH18523L801267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet

