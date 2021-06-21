Menu
2003 Honda Element

226,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,498

+ tax & licensing
$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2003 Honda Element

2003 Honda Element

EX,FWD,LOW KM's,CERTIFIED !

2003 Honda Element

EX,FWD,LOW KM's,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7444811
  • Stock #: HE03267
  • VIN: 5J6YH18523L801267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !DRIVES EXCELLENT,A/C COLD...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet

