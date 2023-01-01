Menu
2004 Chrysler Sebring

153,362 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Convertible

2004 Chrysler Sebring

Limited Convertible

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10048341
  Stock #: 04CS9861
  VIN: 1C3EL65R14N189861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 04CS9861
  • Mileage 153,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2004 Chrysler Sebring, a stylish and affordable convertible that combines sleek design with a comfortable driving experience. With its smooth lines and attention-grabbing presence, the Sebring is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This convertible offers the freedom of open-air driving, allowing you to enjoy the sun and wind in style. The interior provides a spacious and well-appointed cabin, complete with comfortable seating and modern amenities. The 2004 Sebring delivers a smooth and responsive ride, thanks to its reliable engine and smooth transmission. With its affordable price point and timeless design, the Chrysler Sebring offers a great value for those seeking a convertible experience without breaking the bank. Whether you're cruising along the coast or navigating city streets, the 2004 Chrysler Sebring is ready to add a touch of excitement to your driving adventures.
DISCOUNTED PRICE POLICY:WE USE AN AUTOMATED SYSTEM (AMP Automated Market Price)WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

