2004 Chrysler Sebring

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 3 6 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048341

10048341 Stock #: 04CS9861

04CS9861 VIN: 1C3EL65R14N189861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 04CS9861

Mileage 153,362 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.