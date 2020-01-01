Menu
2004 Honda CR-V

193,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2004 Honda CR-V

2004 Honda CR-V

EX,CERTIFIED !NO RUST !

2004 Honda CR-V

EX,CERTIFIED !NO RUST !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6301278
  • Stock #: HC04292
  • VIN: JHLRD78824C812292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY CERTIFIED !! NEW BRAKES,DRIVES EXCELLENT!SHARP VEHICLE,BLACK on BLACK CLOTH,TINTED GLASS..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

