2004 Lexus IS 300

229,404 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2004 Lexus IS 300

2004 Lexus IS 300

IS 300 - ONE OWNER - 2JZ ENGINE

2004 Lexus IS 300

IS 300 - ONE OWNER - 2JZ ENGINE

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,404KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9178588
  Stock #: 145
  VIN: JTHBD192440087543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 145
  • Mileage 229,404 KM

Vehicle Description

*IMPORTANT: Appointment Required*

 

Our Self-Serve Online Appointment Tool (Available on Our Website) Lets You Book or Reschedule Your Appointment Online in Less Than a Minute.

 

--------------------------------------------

 

(Proudly) Canadian | OMVIC Registered | BBB Accredited

 

---------------------------------------------

 

We Offer the Lowest ALL INCLUSIVE Prices Across Ontario!

 

The Safety Certificate & Local Ontario Licensing (Vehicle Registration - New Plates) Are Included in the Listed Price

 

Only Pay Price + Tax

 

--------------------------------------------

 

Live Carfax Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website at Any Time, Search for This Vehicle and Click on the Carfax Tab Next to It to Gain Instant Access to This Vehicle’s Carfax Report

 

--------------------------------------------

 

We Are Partnered With Lubrico to Provide the Highest Quality Used Vehicle Warranty Available in the Market*

 

Please Ask Your Sales Representative for Details 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

