2004 Lexus LS 430

Vehicle Features

Safety First Aid Kit Full-Size Spare Tire Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Integrated fog lamps Comfort Illuminated Entry System Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror Power Options Accessory pwr outlets Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering Convenience Front/rear cup holders Front seatback pockets Front/rear carpeted floor mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front centre console Windows High solar energy absorbing tinted glass

Additional Features Cargo Net Stainless steel exhaust Front/rear stabilizer bars Trunk mat Map lamps Clearance & Back Up Sensor Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column HomeLink universal transceiver Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade Driver/front passenger knee airbags Pwr windows w/auto-up/down for all windows Leather door trim Rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers Pwr fuel-filler door release Front/rear window curtain airbags Force-limiting front/rear outboard seat belt pretensioners Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Electronic Throttle-Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i) Fold-down rear centre armrest/console w/cup holders, trunk pass-through Pwr rear sunshade w/auto-retract in reverse Rear roof-mounted diversity antenna Upper/lower glove boxes w/locking upper level Vertical & tilt adjustable headrests in all seating positions Warning lights-inc: low fuel/washer fluid/coolant/oil levels, door ajar Wood/leather-trimmed 4-spoke steering wheel/shift knob Front/rear 3-point seat belts w/front shoulder anchors Dual colour-keyed pwr heated electrochromic mirrors High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps w/washers & auto-leveling system Antique walnut wood trim Electronic analog gauges w/multi-function display-inc: outside temp display, vehicle performance information, digital compass 4.3L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: continuously-variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed super automatic transmission w/OD, sequential multi-mode shifter, transmission cooler 84 litre fuel tank Acoustic-control induction system Anit-vibration subframe Direct injection system (DIS) w/dual knock sensors Independent front/rear double-wishbone suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks, anti-dive & anti-squat geometry

