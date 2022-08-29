$5,995+ tax & licensing
905-630-0070
2004 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
- Listing ID: 9202090
- Stock #: 150
- VIN: 4T1BE32K84U906711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
