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<h2><strong>2004 Toyota Corolla CE Ultra-Reliable | Low KM for the Year | NO Accidents, Budget Friendly</strong></h2><p>If you are looking for the ultimate commuter or a dependable first car, look no further. This <strong>2004 Toyota Corolla CE</strong> represents the pinnacle of Toyotas "built-to-last" era. Known worldwide for its bulletproof reliability and exceptional fuel economy, this Corolla is ready to provide many more years of trouble-free driving.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only <strong>172,000 KM</strong> That is incredibly low for a 2004 model (averaging less than 8,000 KM per year!).</p></li><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> The legendary 1.8L 4-Cylinder enginefamed for its longevity and low maintenance costs.</p></li><li><p><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Exceptional gas mileage that rivals many newer vehicles, perfect for saving money at the pump.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Features & Practicality:</strong></h3><p>The CE trim is designed for straightforward, reliable transportation without the unnecessary complexity:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Comfort:</strong> Efficient Air Conditioning and a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five.</p></li><li><p><strong>Simplicity:</strong> High-quality cloth interior that has stood the test of time.</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> Front airbags and a solid safety rating for its generation.</p></li><li><p><strong>Cargo:</strong> Surprisingly large trunk space for all your groceries, gear, or daily essentials.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>The Smart Value Choice</strong></h3><p>Finding a Corolla from this era with such <strong>low kilometers</strong> is a rare opportunity. These vehicles are sought after because they are easy to maintain, cheap to insure, and incredibly durable. Whether you're a student, a daily commuter, or someone who simply values practical transportation, this Corolla is the smart investment.</p><p><strong>They are famous for going to 400,000 KM and beyond. This one is just getting started!</strong></p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2004 Toyota Corolla

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14035635

2004 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CE AUTO

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E44C799365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Toyota Corolla CE Ultra-Reliable | Low KM for the Year | NO Accidents, Budget Friendly

If you are looking for the ultimate commuter or a dependable first car, look no further. This 2004 Toyota Corolla CE represents the pinnacle of Toyotas "built-to-last" era. Known worldwide for its bulletproof reliability and exceptional fuel economy, this Corolla is ready to provide many more years of trouble-free driving.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Mileage: Only 172,000 KM That is incredibly low for a 2004 model (averaging less than 8,000 KM per year!).

  • Engine: The legendary 1.8L 4-Cylinder enginefamed for its longevity and low maintenance costs.

  • Fuel Efficiency: Exceptional gas mileage that rivals many newer vehicles, perfect for saving money at the pump.

Features & Practicality:

The CE trim is designed for straightforward, reliable transportation without the unnecessary complexity:

  • Comfort: Efficient Air Conditioning and a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five.

  • Simplicity: High-quality cloth interior that has stood the test of time.

  • Safety: Front airbags and a solid safety rating for its generation.

  • Cargo: Surprisingly large trunk space for all your groceries, gear, or daily essentials.

The Smart Value Choice

Finding a Corolla from this era with such low kilometers is a rare opportunity. These vehicles are sought after because they are easy to maintain, cheap to insure, and incredibly durable. Whether you're a student, a daily commuter, or someone who simply values practical transportation, this Corolla is the smart investment.

They are famous for going to 400,000 KM and beyond. This one is just getting started!

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2004 Toyota Corolla