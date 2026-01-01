$5,500+ taxes & licensing
2004 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
2004 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CE AUTO
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you are looking for the ultimate commuter or a dependable first car, look no further. This 2004 Toyota Corolla CE represents the pinnacle of Toyotas "built-to-last" era. Known worldwide for its bulletproof reliability and exceptional fuel economy, this Corolla is ready to provide many more years of trouble-free driving.Vehicle Highlights:
Mileage: Only 172,000 KM That is incredibly low for a 2004 model (averaging less than 8,000 KM per year!).
Engine: The legendary 1.8L 4-Cylinder enginefamed for its longevity and low maintenance costs.
Fuel Efficiency: Exceptional gas mileage that rivals many newer vehicles, perfect for saving money at the pump.
The CE trim is designed for straightforward, reliable transportation without the unnecessary complexity:
Comfort: Efficient Air Conditioning and a spacious cabin that comfortably seats five.
Simplicity: High-quality cloth interior that has stood the test of time.
Safety: Front airbags and a solid safety rating for its generation.
Cargo: Surprisingly large trunk space for all your groceries, gear, or daily essentials.
Finding a Corolla from this era with such low kilometers is a rare opportunity. These vehicles are sought after because they are easy to maintain, cheap to insure, and incredibly durable. Whether you're a student, a daily commuter, or someone who simply values practical transportation, this Corolla is the smart investment.
They are famous for going to 400,000 KM and beyond. This one is just getting started!
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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