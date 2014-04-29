$5,495+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Matrix
XR
2004 Toyota Matrix
XR
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
VIN 2T1KR32EX4C799659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! XR MODEL! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HATCHBACK. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/29/14 FOR $6199 REAR ENDED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2004 Toyota Matrix