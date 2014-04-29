Menu
GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! XR MODEL! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HATCHBACK. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/29/14 FOR $6199 REAR ENDED.

2004 Toyota Matrix

189,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Matrix

XR

2004 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
VIN 2T1KR32EX4C799659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD MILEAGE FOR AGE!! XR MODEL! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH INTERIOR, HATCHBACK. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/29/14 FOR $6199 REAR ENDED.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
