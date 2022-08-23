Menu
2005 Chevrolet Uplander

120,000 KM

Details

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr Reg WB Value

4dr Reg WB Value

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8986408
  • VIN: 1GNDU03L75D287839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW MILEAGE 7 SEATER 2005 CHEVROLET UPLANDER. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

