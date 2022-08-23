2005 Chevrolet Uplander

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8986408

8986408 VIN: 1GNDU03L75D287839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.