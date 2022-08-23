$5,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Uplander
4dr Reg WB Value
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
$5,500
- Listing ID: 8986408
- VIN: 1GNDU03L75D287839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY LOW MILEAGE 7 SEATER 2005 CHEVROLET UPLANDER. CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
