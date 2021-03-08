Menu
2005 Chrysler 300

287,000 KM

$3,895

+ tax & licensing
$3,895

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

287,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6651098
  • VIN: 2c3ja53g05h689438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WEATHER TECH MATS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, AFTER MARKET ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
High Output
Engine Immobilizer

