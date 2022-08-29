Menu
2005 Honda Civic

65,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SE Automatic

2005 Honda Civic

Sdn SE Automatic

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117019
  • VIN: 2HGES16305H006070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER, VERY LOW MILEAGE 2005 HONDA CIVIC SE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

